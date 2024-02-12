Chiefs get White House invite for Super Bowl win. Will Taylor Swift attend?

The White House announced it will host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn't ruling out having Taylor Swift tag along this time.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, winning for the third time in five years after a dramatic overtime finish.

During Monday’s press briefing, when asked if the pop star, who is dating the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, could come along to celebrate as a "plus one," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, "That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them."

She added, "I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here."

When further pressed on whether the players would be allowed to bring guests, Jean-Pierre said she wasn't sure of the protocol.

"That's a good question. I can't answer that right now. But, look, we are looking forward to having them here, the Chiefs," she said.

Taylor Swift’s political views

Former President Donald Trump , the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, posted online ahead of the Super Bowl that, if Swift were to endorse Biden, it would be "disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump continued that he was "responsible for the Music Modernization Act," which Congress approved in 2018 with strong bipartisan support.

Swift previously endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race, but has shown neutrality during the 2024 election season thus far.

Swift largely avoided questions about her personal beliefs about politics until 2018, when Swift showed support for Democrats.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote in a post on Instagram in October 2018.

In that post, Swift wrote that the voting record for the Republican candidate for Senate in Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, "appalls and terrifies me."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

Swift began dating Kelce after he invited her to a game earlier in the season, and she has been a frequent attendee at Chiefs games ever since.

Kelce and Swift have tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, though it has become increasingly difficult.

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce screamed on stage after winning the big game and sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

Many wondered if time would be on the singer’s side, given that her Tokyo concert and the Super Bowl were close together, and just days after the Grammy Awards.

But, without any delays, Swift made the flight to the U.S. and arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the day before the big game.

With Swift watching Kelce from a suite all season, the Chiefs are now among the league's greatest and most popular franchises.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this story.