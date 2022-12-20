Child in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool: FD

Phoenix Fire officials say a child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix.

According to a statement, the incident happened in a residential neighborhood north of the interaction of Thomas Road and 40th Street. When crews arrived, they found a one-and-a-half-year-old boy crying and breathing on his own.

"The family states that the child was submerged in a backyard pool for a brief amount of time," read a portion of the statement.

