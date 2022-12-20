Abe Hamadeh: Arizona judge allows election lawsuit proceedings to continue; portion of lawsuit dismissed

A judge is expected to rule on Tuesday whether to allow a lawsuit filed by Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh to proceed or be dismissed.

A Mohave County Superior Court judge heard arguments on Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Hamadeh.

Hamadeh's race to become the next attorney general of Arizona has come down to a recount after his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, earned just over 500 more votes. Counties need to be done by a Dec. 22 court hearing – that's when a judge will announce the results of the recount.

The case mirrors Lake's lawsuit, highlighting printer errors that they claim could impact the election outcome. There was also a motion to inspect ballots.

"With over 2.5 million votes cast, we have to remember that even very small mistakes can make the difference in a case such as this," said attorney Tim La Sota, who was representing Hamadeh.

Portion of lawsuit dismissed

On Dec. 20, Judge Lee Jantzen issued a ruling that dismissed a portion of the lawsuit.

Specifically, court document states that Court V, which relates to allegations of illegal votes in terms of unverified early ballots, must be dismissed because the count challenges provisions listed in the Elections Procedure Manual. Judge Jantzen wrote that since the provisions being challenged has been in place since 2019, the doctrine of laches applies, as the provision should have been challenged prior to the election taking place.

Laches, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, is a legal doctrine that bars legal action due to excessively long delay.

An evidentiary hearing for Hamadeh's lawsuit is set to take place at 9:00 a.m.. on Dec. 23.

