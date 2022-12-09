Expand / Collapse search
Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:39PM
2022 Midterm Elections
PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor.

"The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was filed in Maricopa County on Dec. 9, just days after the election's certification.

Among the claims in the filing, Lake claims there were thousands of illegal votes, that Arizona Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer were involved in government censorship, and that whistleblowers saw "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.

Another lawsuit was filed in Mohave County on Friday by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee.

Hobbs earned 1,287,891 votes, making her Arizona's next governor, and Lake earned 1,270,774 votes.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and other difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona's largest county.

Lake previously filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.

Kari Lake

Read the lawsuit: