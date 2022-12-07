2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13

A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point.

The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.

Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative district 13. In this race, there are two seats. While Democrat Jennifer Pawlick won one of the seats, Republicans Liz Harris and Julie Willoughby are 270 votes apart, which is 0.2 percentage points.

Counties need to be done by a December 22 court hearing. That's when a judge will announce the results.

Arizona certifies 2022 election

Results from Arizona's November midterm election are official. The statewide certification, known as a canvass, was signed by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, a Ducey appointee, on Dec. 5.

When the same group certified the 2020 election, Ducey silenced a call from then-President Donald Trump, who was at the time in a frenetic push to persuade Republican allies to go along with his attempts to overturn the election he lost.

"This is a responsibility I do not take lightly," Ducey said. "It’s one that recognizes the votes cast by the citizens of our great state. Pursuant to state law on the fourth Monday following the general election, the current secretary of state in the presence of the governor, and the attorney general must canvass the election. That's the law."

"Arizona had a successful election, but too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters … democracy prevailed, but it's not out of the woods," said Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.

"Typically, the state canvas marks an official end to the election. However, a law that went into effect this year that changed the margin for a recount to occur. This means that we will have three contests that will trigger the automatic recount provision: attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and the state representative in District 13. So immediately following this canvass, my office will go to court to request a recount order. That's because under Arizona law, only a judge can order a recount at the request of the officer in charge of elections, which for these contests, is the secretary of state's office," said Hobbs. She added, "All of this is to say that the work of election officials continues. The counties will be conducting recounts well into December, working through the holiday season to ensure that we meet our statutory duties."

The statewide certification comes after controversy over election results.

The work is not over yet for staff as there's a challenge period for the next five days when anyone can bring a challenge to the election results.

Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones says their office is prepared and says Hobbs would recuse herself from representing the secretary's office if a contest is filed in the governor's race.

"We have walls set up in the office to prevent her from being a part of any discussion of any of the legal issues related to that case."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.