Expand / Collapse search

Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:08PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has officially joined in on Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 26, Hobbs also filed an application for attorney's fees and expenses, requesting about $37,000 paid as a sanction.

The argument cites "character of work," saying that this was an expedited election proceeding requiring extensive work by her counsel. Hobbs also says that since Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson denied Lake's claim entirely and that Hobbs was victorious, her attorney fees should be paid back.

GettyImages-1244918711

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 8: Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks to journalist after voting at a polling station at the United States Post Office on November 8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Dec. 24, Thompson found that the court did not have any clear evidence of widespread misconduct that could have impacted the results of the 2022 midterm election.

During a two-day trial, Lake's team focused on ballot printer issues in Maricopa County, asking the judge to declare her governor or order a re-vote in the county.

The challenge was to prove that any misconduct was intentionally made to deny her victory. 

Lake says that she plans to appeal the judge's ruling.

Previous reports

Kari Lake loses 2022 election lawsuit against Katie Hobbs

During a two-day trial, Kari lake presented her case for why election results in Arizona's gubernatorial race should be overturned.

Trial for Kari Lake's election lawsuit wraps up

In her lawsuit, Lake claims tens of thousands of voters were disenfranchised on Election Day, and cost her the election. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

Kari Lake 2022 Election lawsuit: 2-day trial continues

Lawyers for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake were back in court on Dec. 22 after her campaign filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the midterm election.

Maricopa County judge hears Kari Lake's claim in election lawsuit

Dec. 21 was Day 1 of a two-day trial brought on by Lake, the Republican Party candidate for Arizona Governor. She was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs in the November election, but Lake has made various claims over alleged improprieties in the election. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.