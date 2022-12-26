Motions for sanctions filed against Kari Lake in Maricopa County

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has officially joined in on Maricopa County's motion for sanctions against former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

According to court documents filed on Dec. 26, Hobbs also filed an application for attorney's fees and expenses, requesting about $37,000 paid as a sanction.

The argument cites "character of work," saying that this was an expedited election proceeding requiring extensive work by her counsel. Hobbs also says that since Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson denied Lake's claim entirely and that Hobbs was victorious, her attorney fees should be paid back.

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 8: Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake talks to journalist after voting at a polling station at the United States Post Office on November 8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Dec. 24, Thompson found that the court did not have any clear evidence of widespread misconduct that could have impacted the results of the 2022 midterm election.

During a two-day trial, Lake's team focused on ballot printer issues in Maricopa County, asking the judge to declare her governor or order a re-vote in the county.

The challenge was to prove that any misconduct was intentionally made to deny her victory.

Lake says that she plans to appeal the judge's ruling.

