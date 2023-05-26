Child pulled from Tempe apartment pool: FD

Officials with the Tempe Fire Department say a child is in serious condition, after they were pulled from a pool in the East Valley city.

The incident reportedly happened at an apartment complex north of Kyrene Road and US-60. According to fire officials, crews responded to reports of a drowning just before 3:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a two-to-three-year-old who had been removed from a pool by a family member. CPR was also performed on the child.

"The patient is breathing but it is unknown how long the patient was submerged for," read a portion of Tempe Fire's statement.

Water safety tips from the City of Tempe

https://www.tempe.gov/government/fire-medical-rescue/fire-prevention/water-safety

Map of where the incident happened