Cleanup efforts underway after monsoon storms brought rain, hail, and high winds to the Valley

Parts of the Valley were hit on July 15 and July 16 by monsoon weather.

In one video taken by Julie Peralta on July 15, heavy rain was falling on a subdivision near Loop 303 and Cactus Road, accompanied by high winds. In another video taken by Dave Givens, hail could be seen in the area of Cactus and Litchfield in Surprise.

In another video taken by FOX 10 Photojournalist Rick Davis on July 15, heavy storm runoff can be seen in the Surprise area.

SkyFOX also captured video of a plane that flipped over at Falcon Field in Mesa on July 15. There were reports of wind gusts reaching 72 miles per hour in the area.

A plane that flipped over during a storm on July 15, 2021 at Falcon Field in Mesa.

Near McKellips and Higley, trees were uprooted, and uprooted trees blocked the road. Homes were also torn apart in the area.

Cleanup efforts continue

Storms on Thursday and Friday have left damages at Apache Wells Country Club. Frank Rada's home was damaged after their roof was blown off during the storm.

"It totally devastated this side of the house," said Rada. "We are really lucky no one was hurt it was insane."

The strong wind was blowing at 80 miles an hour. Rada says his girlfriend was home when their outside door started banging, then taking the roof of their home and blowing it into the street.

"It was absolutely wild," said Rada.

The strong winds and rain also left other residents shaken. Dorinda Sironen says she has lived in her neighborhood for ten years, and this monsoon is the worst she has seen.

"The rain was just pelting, and then all of a sudden, I live on Marlin and the tree fell down in our backyard," said Sironen.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

