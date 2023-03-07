Comedian Mike Epps could face charges for bringing loaded gun into Indiana airport

article

Actor and comedian Mike Epps could be in legal trouble after he was found bringing a loaded handgun into the Indianapolis International Airport over the weekend.

According to a report obtained by FOX Television Stations, on March 5, an officer responded to a firearms claim at one of the airport's checkpoints after a screening showed a gun inside a backpack.

52-year-old Epps was the owner of the bag and told the officer he was in town from Los Angeles for a show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He told the officer he forgot the weapon was in his backpack.

RELATED: See the items that TSA took away in one week at Newark-Liberty

The officer then confiscated a .38 Special Airweight revolver, loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo, but none under the firing pin.

RELATED: Virginia airport TSA checkpoint X-ray machine accidentally scans traveler's pet: 'cat-astrophic mistake'

According to WTHR, Epps was not arrested however the Marion County Prosecutor's Office is determining if charges will be filed.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Epps' publicist for comment.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.