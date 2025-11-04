Community effort frees Arizona burro stuck in cattle guard

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is thanking two of its employees and good Samaritans for helping rescue a burro stuck in a cattle guard.

What we know:

On Nov. 1, the rescue began along the I-40 frontage road after a burro was discovered stuck in a cattle guard. MCSO employee Frances Edwards and civilian Lorne Edwards drove up and found the animal with all four legs trapped.

"Frances notified the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. However, the appropriate agency to handle such issues was not available to respond to assist. Frances then began calling resources of her own who responded out to assist," MCSO said.

After several hours, the team was able to free the burro.

"After a short rest, the burro walked away with only minor scrapes, braying at the team as if to say thank you," MCSO said.

Others involved in the rescue were MCSO employee Monique Cunnius and civilians Joshua Edwards, Jesse Damos and Bret Montgomery.

What you can do:

Here are some resources you can contact if you come upon an injured animal:

