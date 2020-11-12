Costco mask policy: Customers with medical conditions now required to wear face shields

Back in May, Costco was one of the first retailers to mandate face coverings for customers, exempting children under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions.

Now, the retail giant is updating its COVID-19 facial covering policy to require all customers and employees to wear either a face mask or a face shield, save for children under 2.

The updated policy will take effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.

“Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times,” a statement on the company’s COVID-19 updates website reads. “Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield.”

Costco’s previous mask policy did not require shoppers with medical conditions to have face coverings. With the updated rules, however, the company is now asking those with medical concerns to wear a face shield instead of a face mask.

The new statement stressed that entry to Costco will only be granted to customers wearing either a face mask or face shield.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” wrote Craig Jelinek, president and CEO of Costco, in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”