Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

COVID-19 lockdowns in China cause global shortage of ‘contrast material’ used for medical imaging

Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Shanghai streets empty as millions under strict lockdown

Residents of Shanghai, China, are struggling to get meat, rice and other food supplies under anti-coronavirus controls that confine most of its 25 million people to their homes.

LOS ANGELES - The Food and Drug Administration has sounded the alarm over a global shortage of contrast materials that are used for CT scans, MRIs and other medical imaging. 

A host of other hospitals have also sent out alerts over the shortage, warning patients and consumers that they plan to ration current supplies.

"Due to unprecedented COVID-related supply chain disruptions in China, all hospitals in the United States are experiencing a shortage of contrast media (sometimes referred to as X-ray dye) used to perform CAT or CT scans," wrote St. Lukes University Health Network on its website

There are several types of contrast materials. Some are fluids that are ingested, while other can be injected into a patient’s blood stream. Contrast material can be made up of a variety of compounds or naturally occurring chemical elements including iodine or barium-sulfate. 

These materials improve the quality of medical images which helps doctors distinguish normal from abnormal conditions in a patient’s body which is why a shortage is so worrisome. 

Ayuso Visits The Only Radiotherapy Equipment With Magnetic Resonance Imaging In Spain

FILE - Two technicians control the only MRI-guided molecular precision radiotherapy system in Spain, at the Carlos III Hospital, on December 17, 2021.

The contrast materials are largely produced in Shanghai, China which is currently undergoing an unprecedented lock down due to COVID-19. 

"COVID-19 shutdowns in Shanghai, China, have caused a significant global shortage of intravenous contrast used in imaging procedures like enhanced X-rays, CT scans and MRIs. IV contrast is also used in procedures where the dye helps show the anatomy; with a heart catheterization, the contrast makes the blood "light up" as it passes through the heart so a physician can see blood flow," The University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital wrote. 

Some medical centers are reporting shortages lasting longer than a month. 

Once New York hospital group said that GE Healthcare expects there to be an 80% reduction in supplies for the next six to eight weeks


 