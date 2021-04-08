COVID-19 vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium moving indoors to Desert Financial Arena

Governor Doug Ducey announced on Thursday the coronavirus vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium will move indoors to Desert Financial Arena.

The site will relocate on Monday, April 12 to the arena, which is on Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

"Arizonans have come together to protect our communities and expand vaccinations quickly," Ducey said in a statement on April 8. "I’m grateful to all the volunteers, staff members and health care professionals who are helping Arizonans get vaccinated, and to Arizona State University for their continued partnership."

According to the governor, the Phoenix Municipal Stadium site has administered nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who already have a second-dose appointment scheduled for Phoenix Municipal Stadium for April 12 and beyond will be notified of the venue change.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, raising its pandemic death toll above 17,000.

The state also reported 750 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s totals increased to 846,230 cases and 17,023 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

