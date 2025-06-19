Crash involving Phoenix Police SUV kills a driver, department says
PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving a Phoenix Police SUV closed down a north Phoenix intersection on Thursday night.
What we know:
It happened at Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads on June 19 at around 7:20 p.m.
"The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this investigation.
There's no word about what might've caused this crash.
What's next:
Detectives are working to learn what caused this crash.
The intersection will be closed throughout the course of the investigation.
Map of where the crash happened