Crash involving Phoenix Police SUV kills a driver, department says

By
Published  June 19, 2025 9:30pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Driver killed in crash involving Phoenix PD SUV

Driver killed in crash involving Phoenix PD SUV

The Brief

    • A driver was killed in a crash involving a Phoenix PD SUV on the night of Thursday, June 19.
    • It happened at around 7:20 p.m. near Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads.
    • There's no word on what led up to the crash.

PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving a Phoenix Police SUV closed down a north Phoenix intersection on Thursday night.

What we know:

It happened at Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads on June 19 at around 7:20 p.m.

"The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 3

 

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this investigation.

There's no word about what might've caused this crash.

What's next:

Detectives are working to learn what caused this crash.

The intersection will be closed throughout the course of the investigation.

Map of where the crash happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

