Crash involving Phoenix Police SUV kills a driver, department says

A deadly crash involving a Phoenix Police SUV closed down a north Phoenix intersection on Thursday night.

What we know:

It happened at Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads on June 19 at around 7:20 p.m.

"The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the driver was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this investigation.

There's no word about what might've caused this crash.

What's next:

Detectives are working to learn what caused this crash.

The intersection will be closed throughout the course of the investigation.

