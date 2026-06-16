Crews battle Phoenix scrapyard fire; police arrest serial package theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

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Man accused of serial East Valley package theft; crews battle scrapyard fire amid hot weather in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

1. East Valley package theft suspect arrested

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2. Scrapyard in Maryvale catches fire

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3. World Cup puts Arizona company in the spotlight

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4. Sex exploitation sting nets arrests

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5. High costs affecting American vacationers

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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