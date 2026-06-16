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Crews battle Phoenix scrapyard fire; police arrest serial package theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 16, 2026 6:29 PM MST
Published June 16, 2026 6:29 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Man accused of serial East Valley package theft; crews battle scrapyard fire amid hot weather in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

1. East Valley package theft suspect arrested

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Man arrested in connection with package thefts in Mesa and Gilbert: PD
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Man arrested in connection with package thefts in Mesa and Gilbert: PD

Mesa Police investigators say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with over a dozen package theft incidents in the East Valley.

2. Scrapyard in Maryvale catches fire

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Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; no injuries reported
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Crews battle fire at Phoenix scrapyard; no injuries reported

Phoenix Fire officials say no injuries were reported following a fire at a scrapyard facility on June 16.

3. World Cup puts Arizona company in the spotlight

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Arizona roofing paint company cools World Cup bleachers
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Arizona roofing paint company cools World Cup bleachers

Two Arizona State University graduates have developed a specialized roofing paint, which is now applied to one million square feet of roofing nationwide.

4. Sex exploitation sting nets arrests

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10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting
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10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting

Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction.

5. High costs affecting American vacationers

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Soaring travel costs forcing some Americans to change summer vacation plans, survey says
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Soaring travel costs forcing some Americans to change summer vacation plans, survey says

More than half of Americans said the cost of gas and airfare will force them to change their summer travel plans this year, according to a LendingTree survey.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Flash flood warning and extreme heat hit Arizona
Flash flood warning and extreme heat hit Arizona

Flash flood warning and extreme heat hit Arizona

Severe thunderstorms moving through central Arizona prompt warnings for flash flooding and damaging winds, with conditions expected to dry out later Tuesday night.

Get the Full Forecast

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