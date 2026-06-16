Crews battle Phoenix scrapyard fire; police arrest serial package theft suspect | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Man accused of serial East Valley package theft; crews battle scrapyard fire amid hot weather in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
1. East Valley package theft suspect arrested
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Mesa Police investigators say they have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with over a dozen package theft incidents in the East Valley.
2. Scrapyard in Maryvale catches fire
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Phoenix Fire officials say no injuries were reported following a fire at a scrapyard facility on June 16.
3. World Cup puts Arizona company in the spotlight
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Two Arizona State University graduates have developed a specialized roofing paint, which is now applied to one million square feet of roofing nationwide.
4. Sex exploitation sting nets arrests
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Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction.
5. High costs affecting American vacationers
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More than half of Americans said the cost of gas and airfare will force them to change their summer travel plans this year, according to a LendingTree survey.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Severe thunderstorms moving through central Arizona prompt warnings for flash flooding and damaging winds, with conditions expected to dry out later Tuesday night.
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