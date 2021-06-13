Crews battling Cornville Fire in Yavapai County; 1,000 acres burned so far
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say fire crews are battling a new wildfire that has prompted evacuations.
According to a tweet, State Forestry crews, along with crews from the Coconino National Forest, are battling the Cornville Fire, which has is burning east of Cornville.
The fire, as of around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, has burned an estimated 1,000 acres of land, and has destroyed at least one structure.
A "Go" notification has been issued for the Mingus Panorama subdivision, according to forestry officials.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
More Wildfire News
- Fire crews dealing with extreme conditions as they continue to battle the Telegraph Fire
- Gov. Ducey visits area where crews are battling Telegraph, Mescal Fires
- Gov. Ducey issues emergency declarations in response to Telegraph, Mescal Fires
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app
Advertisement