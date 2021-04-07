Crews battling large brush fire west of Phoenix

Multiple agencies are responding to a large brush fire that is burning in the Tonopah area on April 7.

According to a tweet made by officials with Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, the brush fire is burning near 383rd Avenue and Elliot Road.

Officials have provided few other information on the brush fire, but they are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters