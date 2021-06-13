Crews battling new wildfire in Yavapai County
article
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say fire crews are battling a new wildfire that has prompted evacuations.
According to a tweet, State Forestry crews, along with crews from the Coconino National Forest, are battling the Cornville Fire, which has is burning east of Cornville.
The fire, as of 3:00 p.m. on June 13, has burned an estimated 125-200 acres of land, and has destroyed one outbuilding.
A "Go" notification has been issued for the Mingus Panorama subdivision, according to forestry officials.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
More Wildfire News
- Fire crews dealing with extreme conditions as they continue to battle the Telegraph Fire
- Gov. Ducey visits area where crews are battling Telegraph, Mescal Fires
- Gov. Ducey issues emergency declarations in response to Telegraph, Mescal Fires
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app
Advertisement