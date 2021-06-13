Crews battling new wildfire in Yavapai County

article

Officials with the Arizona State Forestry say fire crews are battling a new wildfire that has prompted evacuations.

According to a tweet, State Forestry crews, along with crews from the Coconino National Forest, are battling the Cornville Fire, which has is burning east of Cornville.

The fire, as of 3:00 p.m. on June 13, has burned an estimated 125-200 acres of land, and has destroyed one outbuilding.

A "Go" notification has been issued for the Mingus Panorama subdivision, according to forestry officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

More Wildfire News

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters