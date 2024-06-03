Cucumbers recalled in 14 US states over salmonella concerns

Cucumbers that were distributed to at least 14 U.S. states have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced the recall , noting that the impacted produce came from Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida.

The cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons between May 17 and May 21.

Here’s what to know:

Cucumber recall 2024

The recalled cucumbers are dark green, approximately 1.5 inches to 2 inches in diameter, and 5 inches to 9 inches long, the FDA notice said. Mini-cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

They were shipped directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, the FDA said.

The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria.

"The FDA is conducting whole genome sequencing to determine if this sample is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation," the agency’s notice said.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC .

Consumers were advised to check with their local retailer to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.