Deadly crash along Beeline Highway, vigil held for Emily Pike | Morning News Brief

From a deadly crash along a highway near the East Valley to the latest on the murder of a Native American teen whose remains were found in Gila County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

1. Vigil held for Emily Pike

2. Deadly crash along highway near the East Valley

3. Car crashes into school in north Phoenix

4. Giraffe in Michigan city?

5. Texas congressman remembered