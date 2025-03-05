Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash along Beeline Highway, vigil held for Emily Pike | Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 5, 2025 10:35am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From a deadly crash along a highway near the East Valley to the latest on the murder of a Native American teen whose remains were found in Gila County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

1. Vigil held for Emily Pike

Featured

Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County
article

Emily Pike: Vigil held for Native American teen found dead in Gila County

The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. She went missing from Mesa and was found dead in Gila County weeks later.

2. Deadly crash along highway near the East Valley

Featured

Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS
article

Deadly crash along Beeline Highway prompts investigation: DPS

The 3-vehicle crash, according to DPS officials, happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.

3. Car crashes into school in north Phoenix

Featured

Car crashes into north Phoenix school: FD
article

Car crashes into north Phoenix school: FD

Phoenix Fire officials said the crash happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Cactus Road.

4. Giraffe in Michigan city?

Featured

Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real
article

Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real

A giraffe in the back of a truck turns out it was precisely what it looked like for a Metro Detroit driver.

5. Texas congressman remembered

Featured

Rep. Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor, dies at 70