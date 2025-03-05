Deadly crash along Beeline Highway, vigil held for Emily Pike | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - From a deadly crash along a highway near the East Valley to the latest on the murder of a Native American teen whose remains were found in Gila County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
1. Vigil held for Emily Pike
The San Carlos Apache Tribe community, and beyond, is mourning the tragic death of 14-year-old Emily Pike. She went missing from Mesa and was found dead in Gila County weeks later.
2. Deadly crash along highway near the East Valley
The 3-vehicle crash, according to DPS officials, happened in the area of State Route 87 and Mesa Drive.
3. Car crashes into school in north Phoenix
Phoenix Fire officials said the crash happened in the area of 21st Avenue and Cactus Road.
4. Giraffe in Michigan city?
A giraffe in the back of a truck turns out it was precisely what it looked like for a Metro Detroit driver.
5. Texas congressman remembered