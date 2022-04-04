Deadly, 4-vehicle crash closes Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise on April 4.

A deadly crash involving four vehicles has closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure is at 163rd Avenue.

Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fatal collision happened at 11:03 a.m. on Apr. 4 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue).

"A Penske box truck collided with a Toyota passenger vehicle injuring two people inside the vehicle. The force of the impact pushed the Toyota sedan into the desert. The truck then struck a Nissan Altima sedan killing the lone driver. A semi truck then came along and struck the Penske box truck,"said Graves.

The driver of the box truck was transported to an area hospital.

"Detectives are investigating possible impairment on the part of the Penske truck driver as a factor in this crash," said Graves.

The type of injuries regarding the occupants of the Toyota are not known at this time.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 reopened just before 2 p.m. The eastbound lanes remain closed.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

