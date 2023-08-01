Deadly crash closes U.S. 60 in Mesa

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down a portion of the U.S. 60 freeway in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person has died following the crash on Aug. 1 along the westbound lanes near Val Vista.

The westbound lanes are closed at Greenfield Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are not affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Location of the crash: