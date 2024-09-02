Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Deadly north Phoenix park shooting; what's open and closed on Labor Day l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 2, 2024 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a park in north Phoenix left a man dead; while some businesses will be closed on Labor Day, several others will remain open; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 2.

1. Deadly shooting at Phoenix park

Featured

Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody
article

Man shot, killed at north Phoenix park; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a park near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road that left a man dead.

2. What's open on Labor Day?

Featured

Labor Day 2024: What’s open and closed
article

Labor Day 2024: What’s open and closed

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed on Labor Day.

3. Baby dies in crash

Infant killed in Mesa crash

4. Officer involved in Mesa crash

Officer involved in crash near Mesa intersection

5. Harris and Biden on campaign trail

Featured

Harris looks to Biden for boost in Pennsylvania ahead of Labor Day parade
article

Harris looks to Biden for boost in Pennsylvania ahead of Labor Day parade

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden are co-headlining a campaign event in Pennsylvania for Labor Day.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and sunny Labor Day in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and sunny Labor Day in Phoenix

It will be a warm Labor Day in the Valley, with dry conditions expected on Sept. 2.