Deadly officer-involved shooting in Chandler; death penalty sought in Gabriel Facio's murder | Nightly Roundup

Officer-involved shooting in the East Valley leaves suspect dead; calls for probe into Arizona DCS after child deaths; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

1. Deadly officer-involved shooting in the East Valley

What we know:

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chandler.

What they're saying:

"The fugitive was wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a federal probation violation warrant with original charges of alien smuggling," read a portion of a statement released by the U.S. Marshals Service.

2. Family of Texas flooding victim files lawsuit

(Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

What we know:

A Texas law firm has filed a lawsuit in Kerr County that is related to the deadly flooding back in July.

Why you should care:

The suit, which was filed on behalf of the family of a 22-year-old who died in the floods, is believed to be the first lawsuit in Kerr County that is related to the incident.

3. Prosecutors seek death penalty in officer's shooting death

What we know:

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller announced on Aug. 12 that his office intends to seek the death penalty against 37-year-old Roger Nunez, the suspect involved in the murder of Apache Junction police officer Gabriel Facio.

What they're saying:

"People need to take a stand against what is happening with police," said Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller. "People don't respect police officers anymore, and unfortunately, this kind of disrespect is leading to assault, casualties, and murder."

4. CDC shooting: Georgia officials release photo of suspect

What we know:

Georgia investigators have revealed new details surrounding a shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Aug. 8.

Dig deeper:

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey confirmed that 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White (pictured) had no known criminal history, but did have contact with police several weeks before the shooting.

5. AZ child murders could have been avoided, according to state lawmaker

What we know:

Following the deaths of Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Rebekah Baptiste (pictured), lawmakers want to accelerate an investigation into Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS).

What they're saying:

"I believe absolutely that they could have been prevented if there were proper protocols in place in the group home and DCS," State Sen. Carine Werner said.

