Expand / Collapse search

Deadly Phoenix alleyway shooting; Harris' first interview since Biden dropped out l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 28, 2024 9:49am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a Phoenix alley; Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down for her first interview since Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 28.

1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix shooting

Featured

Man found shot to death in Phoenix alley
article

Man found shot to death in Phoenix alley

A 53-year-old man was found shot to death in a Phoenix alleyway near 27th Avenue and Solano Drive. No suspects are in custody.

2. VP's first interview since Biden dropped out of race

Featured

Harris, Walz to sit for joint interview with CNN
article

Harris, Walz to sit for joint interview with CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down for her first interview since joining the presidential race.

3. 911 outage in U.S.

Featured

911 outage briefly reported in some US cities, according to DownDetector
article

911 outage briefly reported in some US cities, according to DownDetector

A 911 outage was reported on Tuesday night in several U.S. cities, according to Downdetector.

4. SpaceX landing mishap

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket's stage booster toppled over and caught fire while landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after a launch from Florida early Wednesday. Read story here.

5. Missing hiker rescued

Featured

Co-workers leave Colorado man behind on mountain summit during office retreat
article

Co-workers leave Colorado man behind on mountain summit during office retreat

An injured Colorado man weathered a storm and survived a night alone on a mountain after his co-workers left him behind during an office retreat, rescue officials said Sunday.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly cooler temps expected in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly cooler temps expected in Phoenix

The high on Aug. 28 in Phoenix will be about 106°F. There is about a 20% chance for storms.