Deadly rollover crash on Loop 202 in Gilbert

Santan is back open in Gilbert following a deadly rollover crash. The freeway was shut down overnight in both directions between Gilbert and Lindsay Roads.



An East Valley freeway is back open after it was shut down for several hours due to a deadly rollover crash.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 17 along the Loop 202 Santan. The crash involved at least two vehicles.

The freeway was shut down in both directions between Gilbert and Lindsay Roads. It has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. No identities were released.

What's next:

"Details and sequence of events are still being investigated," DPS said.

Map of area where the crash happened