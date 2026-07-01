Deal reached over Surprise ICE facility plans; latest on Tempe 'Peeing Tom' case | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona Attorney General announces deal over ICE plans in the far West Valley; Phoenix man sentenced for shooting and killing his son-in-law; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

1. Surprise warehouse won't be used for ICE detention, for now

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2. Phoenix man sentenced for killing son-in-law

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3. 2 arrested after scaling NYC landmark

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Also Read: Empire State Building climbers: Who are the 'Skywalkers?'

4. Phoenix wants fired officer's lawsuit tossed out

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5. Update on Tempe "peeping tom" case

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