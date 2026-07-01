Deal reached over Surprise ICE facility plans; latest on Tempe 'Peeing Tom' case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Arizona Attorney General announces deal over ICE plans in the far West Valley; Phoenix man sentenced for shooting and killing his son-in-law; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
1. Surprise warehouse won't be used for ICE detention, for now
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Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says a deal has been reached that will prevent a warehouse in Surprise from being used as an ICE detention, at least for now.
2. Phoenix man sentenced for killing son-in-law
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Robert Feola was sentenced for killing his son-in-law, despite claiming it was done in defense of his wife.
3. 2 arrested after scaling NYC landmark
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Two masked individuals are in custody after scaling to the top of the Empire State Building on Wednesday to unfurl a banner promoting world peace before an apparent proposal unfolded.
Also Read: Empire State Building climbers: Who are the 'Skywalkers?'
4. Phoenix wants fired officer's lawsuit tossed out
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The City of Phoenix has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from an officer who was fired following a controversy after attending a student protest armed and masked.
5. Update on Tempe "peeping tom" case
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Michael DiBenedetto is accused of entering Tempe backyards to secretly watch women. Investigators suspect there may be additional victims in the community.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the air quality alerts in Arizona as several wildfires are burning in the state.
Get the Full Forecast