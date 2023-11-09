Expand / Collapse search

Deer leaps over startled bicyclist in South Carolina

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. - A startled bicyclist got up close and personal with a deer in South Carolina.

Edwin Gonzalez Montoya got the surprise of his life when a deer jumped over his bike while he was out for a ride.

It was October 20 and Montoya was taking part in a peloton ride outside of Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

"I was in the typical aerodynamic position so the only thing I did since I was moving forward was to lean back, and the deer hit my arms," he said. Montoya said it could have been worse and he couldn't believe he wasn’t injured.

Deer leaps over startled bicyclist in South Carolina