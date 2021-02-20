Deputies help rescue baby owl that lost its home

article

A baby owl is safe and sound thanks to some helpful deputies.

The Craven's County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the fuzzy little owlet they found this week. The baby was so tiny it fit into a deputy's hands!

"Today, we were fortunate enough to help this baby owl get to rescue!" the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The baby is now being taken care of by the nonprofit Wild at Heart Wildlife Sanctuary, which provided an update on the featured little cutie.

"This baby Great Horned Owlet lost its home yesterday due to logging. It will be the first of many baby raptors we raise this year. Baby raptors eat 3x as much as adults, due to the rapid growth rate of birds."

The sanctuary is seeking donations to help feed the rescued animals. You can find more information HERE.