Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
9
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Parker Valley

Detroit mayor Duggan says HGTV's Nicole Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Entertainment
Associated Press
article

Nicole Curtis discusses a home she helped rehab in Highland Park in February. File photo.

DETROIT (AP) - The star of HGTV's "Rehab Addict Rescue" apparently was "scammed" when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said.

The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

The land bank has put the house on the market for $40,000. Curtis filed a lawsuit last week, seeking to keep the property or be reimbursed.

"I feel bad for Nicole," Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday. "It appears she was scammed. It appears she paid somebody who didn’t own the house and paid them to buy it. But the land bank can’t legally just give her the property."

Duggan said courts have already ruled that the land bank is the owner. But he wants Curtis to stick with the project and hopes she can make a deal.

"They can’t turn the property over without getting value," the mayor said of the land bank.

Curtis’ Detroit Renovations LLC apparently didn’t know that the house had returned to the land bank’s control after the previous owners failed to fixed it up. Those owners executed a quit claim deed to Detroit Renovations in 2017.

Curtis, a native of suburban Detroit, said it would be wrong for the land bank to benefit from her investment.

"I didn’t become so successful in business by being somebody who backs down," she said.