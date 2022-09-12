Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for $495K at auction

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM MST, Mohave County
7
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:05 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Flood Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from MON 12:45 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Dinosaur skeleton expected to sell for $495K at auction

By Ann Schmidt
Published 
Science
FOX Business
FRANCE-DINOSAUR-AUCTION article

This photograph taken in Paris on Sept. 7, 2022, shows the fossilized skeleton of a Zephyr, a dinosaur of the iguanodon family that lived over 150 million years ago, displayed next to Gilbert & George artwork "There", during a press meeting ahead

Expand

PARIS - A small dinosaur skeleton is hitting the auction block next month. 

The fossilized iguanodon skeleton is just over 4 feet tall and 9.8 feet long, Reuters reported. 

The skeleton, which is being auctioned off in Paris, is expected to sell for about $495,000, according to Reuters.

DINOSAUR SKELETON TO BE AUCTIONED IN NYC, FOSSIL IS 76 MILLION-YEARS-OLD

"It's a dinosaur for a living room," Alexandre Giquello, an auctioneer, told Reuters in reference to the skeleton’s size.

Image 1 of 2

Italian expert Iacopo Briano presents the fossilized skeleton of a Zephyr, a dinosaur of the iguanodon family that lived over 150 million years ago, during a press meeting in Paris on September 7, 2022, ahead of the auction to be held on October 20, 2022, at the Paris auction house Drouot. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The dinosaur was believed to have lived more than 150 million years ago, Reuters reported.

WORLD’S LARGEST TRICERATOPS SKELETON SELLS FOR $7.7M AT AUCTION

It was discovered in Colorado in 2019 on private land, and it was restored by Italian paleontologists, according to the outlet.

Scientists discover well-preserved fossilized dinosaur egg in China

"Baby Yingliang" is a well-preserved fossilized dinosaur egg that has given scientists another link between prehistoric creatures and modern birds. (Credit: Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum via Storyful)

The auction will be held on Oct. 20 at the Drouot auction house, according to the Giquello website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last year, the Drouot auction house facilitated the auction of the world’s largest triceratops skeleton, known as "Big John," FOX Business reported at the time. 

The 23-foot long and 8-foot high skeleton sold for $7.7 million in October 2021.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.