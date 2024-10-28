Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
8
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Disturbing discovery at a Tempe home; deadly crash in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  October 28, 2024 7:51pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Voter registration issue hearing | FOX 10 Headlines Oct. 28

From a disturbing discovery at a Tempe man's home, to a deadly crash in Phoenix involving a Waste Management garbage truck, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Details emerge in case of Tempe man who allegedly had his father's body inside a freezer

New details: Man allegedly admits to keeping dad's body

More details are emerging about a Tempe man who was arrested after skeletal remains were found in his freezer. He allegedly admitted the remains belonged to his dad who passed years ago.

Click here to read more.

2. Man killed, three others hurt in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

Man killed in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

A crash involving several cars, including a garbage truck, killed a man and badly injured several others in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

Click here to read more.

3. Memorial planned for slain teen Preston Lord

Preston Lord: Memorial to take place for late teen

 Family, friends and supporters will gather in the East Valley on Oct. 28 for a memorial in honor of a teen who died shortly after an attack.

Click here to read more.

4. Who's winning the race for president? Latest poll numbers as final full week kicks off

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a close race with the election a week away. Several polls released Sunday reflect that the presidential candidates are locked in a tight race, although other polls from ABC and CBS give Harris a slight edge over Trump, but a new poll on Monday from TIPP insights has Trump and Harris tied at 48%. 

Click to read more.

5. Pedestrian killed in crash identified by Phoenix PD; off-duty MCSO employee involved

Phoenix Police officials have released new details surrounding a deadly crash that happened over the weekend. In a statement released Monday morning, police say the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Click to read more.