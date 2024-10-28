Disturbing discovery at a Tempe home; deadly crash in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From a disturbing discovery at a Tempe man's home, to a deadly crash in Phoenix involving a Waste Management garbage truck, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Details emerge in case of Tempe man who allegedly had his father's body inside a freezer

More details are emerging about a Tempe man who was arrested after skeletal remains were found in his freezer. He allegedly admitted the remains belonged to his dad who passed years ago.

Click here to read more.

2. Man killed, three others hurt in Phoenix crash involving garbage truck

A crash involving several cars, including a garbage truck, killed a man and badly injured several others in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

Click here to read more.

3. Memorial planned for slain teen Preston Lord

Family, friends and supporters will gather in the East Valley on Oct. 28 for a memorial in honor of a teen who died shortly after an attack.

Click here to read more.

4. Who's winning the race for president? Latest poll numbers as final full week kicks off

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a close race with the election a week away. Several polls released Sunday reflect that the presidential candidates are locked in a tight race, although other polls from ABC and CBS give Harris a slight edge over Trump, but a new poll on Monday from TIPP insights has Trump and Harris tied at 48%.

Click to read more.

5. Pedestrian killed in crash identified by Phoenix PD; off-duty MCSO employee involved

Phoenix Police officials have released new details surrounding a deadly crash that happened over the weekend. In a statement released Monday morning, police say the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Click to read more.