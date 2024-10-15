Dog dies under care of Rover sitter; man killed in Flagstaff shooting l Morning News Brief

A Valley man is seeking justice after his dog died while under the care of a professional sitter; a man says his son was accidentally shot and killed by his best friend in Flagstaff; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 15.

1. ‘What do you mean you’re sorry?'

What began as a day at the Grand Canyon for a Buckeye man ended in tragedy, as his pet died while he was in the care of a dogsitter who he hired via a website named Rover. Read more here.

2. Man says his son was accidentally killed by his friend

Dylan Carter

The father of a shooting victim in Flagstaff says his son's best friend accidentally shot and killed him. Read more here.

3. AZ inmate dies after fight

Michael Dunbar (Photo Courtesy: Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)

A man imprisoned for sexual conduct with a minor died following a fight with another inmate, officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said. Read more here.

4. Deadly house party shooting

Kason Nelson

A suspect has been arrested after police say a man was shot and killed at a house party near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue. Read more here.

5. Driver crashes into Tempe apartments

Some residents at a Tempe apartment complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway had to be evacuated after a car crashed into the building. (Photos: Tempe PD)

Some residents at a Tempe apartment complex near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway had to be evacuated after a car crashed into the building. Read more here.

Today's weather

For the first time in 21 days, Phoenix is not expected to tie or break the record high temperature on Oct. 15. Read more here.