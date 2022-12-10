Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Dog passes through TSA X-ray, ATM art installation: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

To a dog sent through an airport X-ray machine to a group of veterans training in Arizona for a world record skydive, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 3-9 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting: 

1. Dog accidentally sent through airport x-ray machine, TSA says: "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the TSA warns.

Dog accidentally sent through TSA x-ray machine. 

2. Peoria Police hang Christmas lights for residents who became targets of a 'Grinch': Peoria Police are calling this a case of the Grinch trying to steal Christmas from an elderly couple, but a few of their officers turned their holiday around.

Peoria Police hang Christmas lights for residents who became targets of a 'Grinch'

Peoria Police are calling this a case of the Grinch trying to steal Christmas from an elderly couple, but a few of their officers turned their holiday around.

3. 7 jumps, 7 continents, 7 days: Veterans train in Arizona for world record skydiving attempt: A group of daring veterans have been preparing for weeks in Coolidge, Arizona for the stunt of a lifetime: they're attempting to set a world record in skydiving.

7 jumps 7 continents, 7 days: Veterans train in Arizona for world record skydiving attempt

FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

4. Photos: Stuffed toy left in rental car returned to little girl after epic ‘adventure’: When a mom and her little girl returned home from a trip to Dallas, they realized they left something important behind in a rental car: "Dog Dog," the child’s beloved stuffed animal.

Dog Dog the stuffed animal and his adventures (Southwest Airlines)

5. Never-before-seen fish: Researchers discuss new species found more than 3 miles under the sea: Australian researchers searched deeper than scuba divers and submarines could go and found some never-before-seen specimens.

Congridae eel found in 2022 discovery (Credit: Museums Victoria)

Congridae eel found in 2022 discovery (Credit: Museums Victoria) 

6. Art installation ATM takes your photo — then displays and ranks your bank account: As of Dec. 2, the "highest-scoring" participant was Diplo, a well-known DJ and music producer. 

7. Jonathan the tortoise celebrates 190th birthday, oldest living land animal: Jonathan the tortoise has outlived both World Wars. He is older than the first photograph and has lived through the administrations of 39 U.S. presidents.

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth with and alleged age of 185 years, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence on October 20, 2017 in Saint H

Expand

8. Flight attendant who was joined by dad on every Christmas flight has holiday off for ‘first time’: Every year, Hal Vaughan joins his daughter, who works as a flight attendant, on multiple trips she has to work as a flight attendant over the holiday. This year, they will get to enjoy Christmas at ground level.

Pierce and Hal Vaughan traveling on flight together (Credit: Pierce Vaughan)

9. Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s: The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday.

93fb68f1-

Up-close images of the shipwreck remains found along Daytona Beach Shores. ( )

10. Arizona seniors in golf carts abound bring holiday cheer all around: It's an annual tradition for the folks in the PebbleCreek retirement community, and this year they've added even more pizzazz.

Goodyear seniors bring Christmas cheer for homebound residents to hear

Christmas carolers are on the streets of Goodyear, and this crowd is bringing a bit of old time cheer to friends. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.


 


 