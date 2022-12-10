Dog passes through TSA X-ray, ATM art installation: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

To a dog sent through an airport X-ray machine to a group of veterans training in Arizona for a world record skydive, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 3-9 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Dog accidentally sent through airport x-ray machine, TSA says: "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the TSA warns.

2. Peoria Police hang Christmas lights for residents who became targets of a 'Grinch': Peoria Police are calling this a case of the Grinch trying to steal Christmas from an elderly couple, but a few of their officers turned their holiday around.

3. 7 jumps, 7 continents, 7 days: Veterans train in Arizona for world record skydiving attempt: A group of daring veterans have been preparing for weeks in Coolidge, Arizona for the stunt of a lifetime: they're attempting to set a world record in skydiving.

4. Photos: Stuffed toy left in rental car returned to little girl after epic ‘adventure’: When a mom and her little girl returned home from a trip to Dallas, they realized they left something important behind in a rental car: "Dog Dog," the child’s beloved stuffed animal.

Dog Dog the stuffed animal and his adventures (Southwest Airlines)

5. Never-before-seen fish: Researchers discuss new species found more than 3 miles under the sea: Australian researchers searched deeper than scuba divers and submarines could go and found some never-before-seen specimens.

Congridae eel found in 2022 discovery (Credit: Museums Victoria)

6. Art installation ATM takes your photo — then displays and ranks your bank account: As of Dec. 2, the "highest-scoring" participant was Diplo, a well-known DJ and music producer.

7. Jonathan the tortoise celebrates 190th birthday, oldest living land animal: Jonathan the tortoise has outlived both World Wars. He is older than the first photograph and has lived through the administrations of 39 U.S. presidents.

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth with and alleged age of 185 years, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence on October 20, 2017 in Saint H Expand

8. Flight attendant who was joined by dad on every Christmas flight has holiday off for ‘first time’: Every year, Hal Vaughan joins his daughter, who works as a flight attendant, on multiple trips she has to work as a flight attendant over the holiday. This year, they will get to enjoy Christmas at ground level.

Pierce and Hal Vaughan traveling on flight together (Credit: Pierce Vaughan)

9. Archaeologists: Mystery debris found on Florida beach likely shipwreck remains from 1800s: The mystery items found along a Florida beach are likely shipwreck remains from the mid to late 1800s, state archaeologists said during a visit to the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday.

Up-close images of the shipwreck remains found along Daytona Beach Shores. ( )

10. Arizona seniors in golf carts abound bring holiday cheer all around: It's an annual tradition for the folks in the PebbleCreek retirement community, and this year they've added even more pizzazz.







