Dog seized in Gilbert animal abuse probe needed surgery

We now have new details surrounding a horrific case of animal abuse that is separate from a similar incident out of Chandler.

We first reported on the incident, which happened in Gilbert, on Sept. 28. The incident unfolded at a home near Ray and Lindsay Roads, and according to officials, an investigation began on September 13, when Gilbert Police officers went to the home for a welfare check.

10 days later, on September 23, police responded to the home for a second time.

Volunteers from Arf-Anage Dog Rescue were on scene to rescue the dogs at first.

"You can see the backyard. If you look at it, it looks like it's dirt, but it's not dirt," said Gary Gumbert, a volunteer with Arf-Anage Dog Rescue. "That is a tiled patio, and there's probably this much dried feces. Covers the entire patio. It looks like dirt."

Officials with AHS got involved due to the immediate attention and medical care several of the dogs needed, but they reportedly only took in 18 dogs during the police investigation.

Meanwhile, a group called the Fetch Foundation got word about the conditions these dogs were living in, and said they knew they had to help.

"Once I heard the story, I just couldn't let it go. We had to help," said Marie Peck, who founded the Fetch Foundation.

The organization rescues dogs, and gives them a job.

"We place these dogs in fire houses, fire facilities, 911 call center," said Peck. "Phoenix PD has our dogs."

Peck's love for dogs is the reason she is fostering two dogs from the animal cruelty case in Gilbert. Kenzee, a three-year-old labradoodle, was one of a few dogs who were saved.

"I always wondered why," said Peck. "I had her for a few days, why she didn't want to eat, and now I know why."

Kenzee, as it turns out, had to be rushed to emergency surgery. Peck said 2.5 pounds of matter, including material foam, plastic, glass, and what Peck described as "some type of bony material," were removed from Kenzee's stomach.

Besides Kenzee, there's Ember, a four-month-old labrdoodle who was also in rough shape.

"She had wounds all over her body," said Peck. "Very strange ones, like abrasions and now we're getting to see how many because she's black, and she's scarring."

Both Kenzee and Ember are doing much better, but a handful of rescues say there are still more dogs to save. 35 dogs are reportedly still with the owner, and Peck has a message for the owner.

"We can help you," said Peck. "You got in over your head, and we can help you out of it. Completely out of it."

Investigators have yet to determine if there is enough probable cause to forward charges to the prosecutors.