Dog ‘wins’ high school relay race after interrupting track meet, outrunning athletes

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Dog ‘wins’ high school relay race after interrupting track meet, outrunning athletes

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dog ‘wins’ high school relay race after interrupting track meet, outrunning athletes

Video shoes Holly the dog catching up with Gracie Laney to win a track meet. (Credit: FloSports/FloTrack/MileSplit)

LOGAN, Utah - Gracie Laney thought the eruption of cheers was for her as she was about to win a high school relay race.

Turned out, it may have been for her competitor: a dog who got on the track and beat Lacey to the finish line in the final seconds of the heat.

Lacey was participating in the 2021 Grizzly Invitational in Logan, Utah, on April 17. She was the anchor of the Logan High School team and had the lead in the second heat of the girls’ 4x200 relay event.

Video, captured by MileSplit, showed a dog, named Holly, breaking loose from the audience section and running onto the track. She outran three other athletes before catching up to and beating Laney.

RELATED: Seagull hitches ride on sunfish off California coast

You can hear the cheers grow louder and louder as Holly sprinted ahead of the other athletes.

"I’d say probably about the 50-meters [mark], I could feel something coming on me, and I thought it was a person. I thought it was the runner," Laney told the Salt Lake Tribune. "And then I kind of realized that it was really small."

"Lol I can’t believe I got beat by a dog," Lacey commented on the video on Instagram. 

Laney told the Tribune she was afraid Holly may attack her, or she may step on Holly with her spiked shoes.

RELATED: Officers respond to 'crosswalk violation,' help baby ducks cross the street

She said she hopes to meet Holly.

"Looking back, I really wish I had gotten a selfie or something with it," Laney said to the Tribune.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Lacey’s team won the race with a time of 1 minute, 59.27 seconds.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.