Downtown Phoenix intersection closed due to crash involving pedestrian

Phoenix Police are investigating after a crash involving a pedestrian at the 7th Street and Fillmore intersection.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

"We are still gathering information, but this is a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. One transported to the hospital," stated Donna Rossi of the Phoenix Police Department.

The 7th Street and Fillmore intersection will remain closed during the investigation. Drivers will have to take an alternate route around the closure through downtown Phoenix.

No names have been released in this case.

