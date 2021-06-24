DPS: 1 dead in rollover crash on I-17 at I-10 Stack
PHOENIX - One person was killed in a rollover crash that closed Interstate 17 at the I-10 Stack in Phoenix for several hours on Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on June 24 along the southbound lanes of I-17 south of the Stack Interchange.
DPS and Phoenix Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
