DPS: 1 injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 101 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - One person was injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles along the northbound Loop 101 near Baseline Road in Tempe.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The freeway has been reopened.
A rollover crash blocked multiple lanes of traffic along the northbound Loop 101 near Baseline Road in Tempe on Sept. 29.
Arizona Headlines
- Some districts renew mask policy following court ruling that could have major impact on Arizona politics
- Key part of Arizona's genetic-abnormality abortion law blocked
- Yuma PD: Bus driver intentionally slammed on brakes, injured 21 students
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.