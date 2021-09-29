DPS: 1 injured in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 101 in Tempe

One person was injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles along the northbound Loop 101 near Baseline Road in Tempe.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The freeway has been reopened.

A rollover crash blocked multiple lanes of traffic along the northbound Loop 101 near Baseline Road in Tempe on Sept. 29.

