DPS: 3 high school students dead following rollover crash on US 70 near Globe

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on U.S. 70 that left three high school students dead.

DPS received a report of a van that had rolled over around 10:00 p.m. Friday along U.S. 70 at milepost 327, west of Pima.

According to a statement released Saturday, officials say an Eastern Arizona College passenger van was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway and rolled over. The van was driven by a man and was carrying seven local high school students and one EAC student.

Troopers say three high school students were ejected and died from their injuries. The driver and five other students received non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.