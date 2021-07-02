DPS: 6 dead after 18-wheeler rear-ends vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that closed off one lane along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

DPS officials say the crash involving three vehicles happened on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 82 on July 2 at 1:21 p.m.

"Witnesses say the tractor-trailer struck a passenger vehicle, which exploded into flames," read a portion of a statement released by DPS.

"The force of the impact split the Nissan passenger vehicle in half." — DPS' Bart Graves

"A tractor-trailer was eastbound in the #2 lane when for an unknown reason, it rear-ended a Nissan Altima with five people onboard. The force of the impact split the Nissan passenger vehicle in half," said stated DPS' Bart Graves.

FOX 10 has learned that six people are dead as a result of the crash.

Graves says the tractor-trailer continued to head eastbound before striking an SUV.

"Five people were also in that vehicle including a young mother and her four children. All of them were taken to several valley hospitals with serious injuries."

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

No names have been released in this case.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes on the I-10 in the area have reopened.

