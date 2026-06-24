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DPS Detective shoots suspect in central Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police Shootings
Published June 24, 2026 3:09 PM MST
Published June 24, 2026 3:09 PM MST
Image 1 of 2

A suspect was shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The June 24 shooting happened at 28th Street and Camelback.

The detective was not hurt, and the suspect has serious injuries, DPS Spokesperson Bart Graves said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case. There's no word yet about what led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

Police ShootingsPhoenixNews