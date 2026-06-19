DUI wrong-way driving suspect arrested after release from rehabilitation facility: DPS
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have released new information surrounding a wrong-way crash in March that left the suspect and another driver with serious injuries.
What we know:
Per a statement released on June 19, Detectives with DPS's Vehicular Crimes Unit arrested 25-year-old Angel Omar Molina Sandoval in Peoria earlier on the same day.
"Detectives took Molina Sandoval into custody after he was released from a long‑term medical rehabilitation facility, where he had been recovering from injuries sustained in the crash," read a portion of the statement.
Timeline:
Per investigators, the crash happened on March 1.
"Molina Sandoval allegedly drove while impaired after leaving a club in Phoenix," investigators wrote. "He entered Interstate 17 southbound and continued to the Interstate 10 split, where he crossed multiple lanes of traffic and came to a stop in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane."
Molina Sandoval, DPS officials allege, made a U-turn on the I-10, and was driving east on the westbound lanes.
"Molina Sandoval subsequently collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck," investigators wrote. "Both he and the driver of the Tacoma sustained critical injuries."
What they're saying:
Officials say Molina Sandoval was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.
"One DUI charge stems from the wrong-way collision, while the second alleges he was operating a vehicle while his driving privileges were suspended due to a prior DUI-related offense," read a portion of the statement.
What's next:
DPS said Molina Sandoval is being held without bond.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.