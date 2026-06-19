DUI wrong-way driving suspect arrested after release from rehabilitation facility: DPS

The Brief DPS officials say 25-year-old Angel Omar Molina Sandoval has been arrested months following a wrong-way crash in Phoenix. The crash happened on March 1, when investigators said Molina Sandoval "allegedly drove while impaired after leaving a club in Phoenix." Both Molina Sandoval and the driver of a Toyota pickup truck suffered critical injuries, investigators say.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have released new information surrounding a wrong-way crash in March that left the suspect and another driver with serious injuries.

What we know:

Per a statement released on June 19, Detectives with DPS's Vehicular Crimes Unit arrested 25-year-old Angel Omar Molina Sandoval in Peoria earlier on the same day.

"Detectives took Molina Sandoval into custody after he was released from a long‑term medical rehabilitation facility, where he had been recovering from injuries sustained in the crash," read a portion of the statement.

Timeline:

Per investigators, the crash happened on March 1.

"Molina Sandoval allegedly drove while impaired after leaving a club in Phoenix," investigators wrote. "He entered Interstate 17 southbound and continued to the Interstate 10 split, where he crossed multiple lanes of traffic and came to a stop in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane."

Molina Sandoval, DPS officials allege, made a U-turn on the I-10, and was driving east on the westbound lanes.

"Molina Sandoval subsequently collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck," investigators wrote. "Both he and the driver of the Tacoma sustained critical injuries."

What they're saying:

Officials say Molina Sandoval was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

"One DUI charge stems from the wrong-way collision, while the second alleges he was operating a vehicle while his driving privileges were suspended due to a prior DUI-related offense," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

DPS said Molina Sandoval is being held without bond.