Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
18
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:30 PM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:42 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:10 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 5:35 PM MST until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from SUN 6:57 PM MST until MON 6:45 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 2:59 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:18 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises kids at Santa Clarita gym

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 4:46PM
Entertainment
FOX 11

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Talk about a sweet surprise!

Some local kiddos had their days made after getting a visit from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself! 

Johnson shared a video to his Instagram page capturing the exact moment he showed up to visit some local kids at Hugo's Gymfitness recently.

In the video, excited screams and yelling can be heard as Johnson approaches the small group.

"This is gonna be good… these kids have been so patient and these guys have been waiting," Johnson says as the kids make their way over to him.

"Are you The Rock?" one kid can be heard asking.

"I am The Rock!" he replied.

"I've watched all your shows!" another kiddo said as they gather around him.

Johnson then asks the kids how their Christmas was, if they're excited about the new year, and obliges to take some pictures with the happy little ones.

It's unknown what exactly prompted the visit from Johnson, but it's safe to say he brightened the days of quite a few local children. 

The pro wrestler-turned-actor has starred in movies such as the "Fast & Furious" series "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and most recently, "Black Adam." 