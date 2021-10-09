Empty Bowls: Arizona nonprofit fighting food waste to hold fundraiser in downtown Phoenix

Arizona nonprofit Waste Not takes good food that would otherwise be thrown out and distributes it to organizations supporting those in need. Now they're gearing up for their annual fundraiser and need the public's help.

In just a few weeks, a collection of hand-thrown bowls will be part of the nonprofit's ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser.

"Waste Not rescues perishable food from here in the Valley," said a spokesperson. "We collect food from food businesses which are grocery stores, catering companies, restaurants and pick it up same day in our refrigerated trucks and deliver it to 85 non-profit partners who are then feeding people in need."

For the past few months, Laurie Canfield with Sunshine Sunflower Studio - along with other artists with the Arizona Clay Association - have been busy at work creating hundreds of bowls for the fundraiser.

"It's so meaningful," Canfield said. "It makes you feel like you're fulfilling your purpose. You have a gift and being able to use that gift to help others is the most important thing."

On Oct. 15 at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix, people will have an opportunity to buy a bowl from $20, which includes a lunch from Salad and Go. An additional bowl can be purchased for $10.

All the money raised will go right back to Waste Not.

"For every dollar donated it provides five meals, so the food that we get is free, it's donated from businesses and it's free for businesses to donate as well," said the spokesperson. "It's a really nice food waste solution for them instead of throwing it out."

Learn more: https://www.wastenotaz.org/emptybowls

