End-of-summer fun at Lake Pleasant before storms arrive

Before monsoon storms rolled in, hundreds of people celebrated Labor Day with a final summer splash at Lake Pleasant, with many taking advantage of the day off work and school to enjoy the sun and water.

"It's a lot of fun. This is the place to be," said a lake-goer named Andrew.

Attendees spent the day enjoying a variety of activities, from four-hour boat rides to paddleboarding and swimming.

"We took the boat out, took a little tour, and did some swimming in the middle of the lake," said Tamika, who hoped for cooler weather in the coming weeks.

Even with temperatures well over 100 degrees, many said the day was perfect.

"It was hot, but it was awesome," said Stacey, another lake visitor. "When it got to the breeze, it was amazing."

The holiday attracted visitors from across the country and around the world, including Daniel from Lebanon, who was celebrating his first Labor Day in the U.S.

"I'm having my first Labor Day here in America at this amazing location," he said.

While monsoon weather eventually forced vendors to pack up, the storms arrived as many were already heading home, providing a fitting end to a long, hot summer.