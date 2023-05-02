Ethics complaint filed against Arizona lawmaker caught on camera hiding Bibles

Three Republicans are taking action and are asking the House Ethics Committee to investigate after an Arizona lawmaker was caught on camera hiding Bibles in a room at the state Capitol.

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton was seen on video hiding the Bibles in couch cushions, and even in the refrigerator, of a members-only lounge at the capitol.

In a six-page complaint filed on May 1, GOP representatives accuse Stahl Hamilton of disorderly behavior, theft, and creating a hostile work environment. Reps. Justin Heap, David Marshall, and Lupe Diaz call Stahl Hamilton's conduct "unethical and unacceptable."

They also say she "did not provide sufficient justification or excuse for her conduct."

The District 10 Democrat, who is an ordained Presbyterian minister, apologized on the House floor last week. She claims it was intended to be a kind of political commentary, a "playful point about the separation of church and state."

It will now be up to the ethics committee to determine if there is enough reason to investigate. The committee can then recommend if the full House should take up the matter. A simple majority could censure Stahl Hamilton. It would take a two-thirds vote to expel her.

Just last month, the House did vote to expel Chandler Republican Rep. Liz Harris after she invited a woman to testify at a hearing, who went on to accuse lawmakers, judges, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of crimes without any evidence.