Arizona lawmaker caught on camera moving and hiding bibles in capitol

An Arizona Democratic lawmaker was caught on camera swiping and hiding Bibles at the state capitol building.

Capitol security cameras caught representative and ordained minister Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two bibles from the House's members-only lounge.

Cameras were placed in the lounge after the Bibles were reported missing.

Hamilton apologized and responded to the video calling it a "little playful commentary" for separation of church and state, but Republican leadership isn't laughing.

"It's bizarre and juvenile for an elected public official, an ordained minister nonetheless, to act in this manner. Such actions are disrespectful to the Bible and people of faith, and to the institution of the House and its members," says Andrew Wilder, House Majority Caucus spokesperson.