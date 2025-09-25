FAA investigating West Valley plane crash; man confesses to unprovoked murder | Nightly Roundup

article

FAA investigating after plane crashes near Wittmann; Phoenix area jury convicts man for multiple murders; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 25, 2025.

1. Plane crashes in far West Valley

What we know:

Two people were on board an Alpha Trainer that crashed on Thursday morning south of the Wickenburg Municipal Airport in Wittmann.

What's next:

The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

2. Search underway for Arizona attempted kidnapping suspect

What we know:

Officials are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping near Tucson.

Big picture view:

Investigators said the victim told deputies she was walking through her neighborhood when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth and nose.

3. PD: Man confesses to unprovoked killing in Phoenix

What we know:

A suspect was arrested in connection to a decomposing body that was found near a Phoenix canal.

What they're saying:

Investigators say Bryan Flores Barrientos (pictured) admitted to shooting and killing 48-year-old Efrin Victor Evangelista with no provocation, and "hid the gun at a relative’s home sometime after the shooting."

4. Cleophus Cooksey found guilty in serial murder case

What we know:

Cleophus Cooksey, who was accused of murdering his mother, stepmother and six others, has been found guilty on all counts.

Dig deeper:

The man was found guilty on 14 counts, including eight charges of first degree murder. The charges were filed in connection with a three-week killing spree that began in November 2017.

5. DHS advertisement attracts controversy

(Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What we know:

A video posted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) featuring a Pokémon-themed edit of immigration enforcement actions is drawing attention online – and raising concerns from the company behind the popular franchise.

What they're saying:

"We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand," a spokesperson with The Pokémon Company said. "Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

