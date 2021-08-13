Fans, businesses hoping for big season as Arizona Cardinals kick off preseason

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Gila County, Graham County, Greenlee County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:09 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:36 PM MST until FRI 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:18 PM MST until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:37 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Fans, businesses hoping for big season as Arizona Cardinals kick off preseason

By and
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Westgate businesses looking forward to Arizona Cardinals preseason

After losing out on an entire year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, businesses close to the home of the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to make up lost ground with the start of the preseason. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - As the Arizona Cardinals get ready to start their preseason, fans and businesses alike are looking forward to what's ahead.

Gates at the stadium opened up at 4:00 p.m. in Aug. 13, and with the start of the preseason, businesses in the Westgate Plaza area are looking forward to a big rebound.

Westgate Plaza is home to restaurants that are the closest to State Farm Stadium. Businesses in the area really rely on games at State Farm Stadium and the nearby Gila River Arena, and they really missed out on last year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To take away those eight regular season games plus the preseason games, and not having live football anywhere put a damper on the entire season," said Scott McIntire, Managing Partner and Owner at The Lola. "Our numbers were down across the board. Even on away games they were down. People weren’t into football. This year, we are excited to have the Vardinals back and fans ready to go."

"We are really excited," said Jarrett McDonald, General Manager for Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing. "Football brings a lot of people walking around Westgate and having fun, and we are always open beforehand. People coming in, throwing axes, drinking, eating while watching the game, which is awesome for you."

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters