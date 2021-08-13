Fans, businesses hoping for big season as Arizona Cardinals kick off preseason

As the Arizona Cardinals get ready to start their preseason, fans and businesses alike are looking forward to what's ahead.

Gates at the stadium opened up at 4:00 p.m. in Aug. 13, and with the start of the preseason, businesses in the Westgate Plaza area are looking forward to a big rebound.

Westgate Plaza is home to restaurants that are the closest to State Farm Stadium. Businesses in the area really rely on games at State Farm Stadium and the nearby Gila River Arena, and they really missed out on last year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To take away those eight regular season games plus the preseason games, and not having live football anywhere put a damper on the entire season," said Scott McIntire, Managing Partner and Owner at The Lola. "Our numbers were down across the board. Even on away games they were down. People weren’t into football. This year, we are excited to have the Vardinals back and fans ready to go."

"We are really excited," said Jarrett McDonald, General Manager for Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing. "Football brings a lot of people walking around Westgate and having fun, and we are always open beforehand. People coming in, throwing axes, drinking, eating while watching the game, which is awesome for you."

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters